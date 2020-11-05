Eagles confirm a player has tested positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (per PhiladelphiaEagles.com) – The Eagles released the following statement after learning that a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The individual immediately went into self-isolation upon learning of his test result. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league on this matter.”

Players were already scheduled off from Thursday-Sunday for the bye week.