BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Kenan Christon #23 of the USC Trojans is tackled by Davion Taylor #20 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter of a game at Folsom Field on October 25, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

With the No. 103 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Eagles select Davion Taylor.

The linebacker from Colorado only played two games in high school and now will play in the NFL.