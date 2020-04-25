Eagles draft Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with 53rd overall pick in the NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the NFL Draft’s second round.

The Heisman runner up transferred to the Sooners from Alabama for his final NCAA season. He threw for 3,851 yards with a 69.7 completion percentage with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He also led Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff.

He also rushed for 1,298 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground. Hurts was 38-4 in 42 college starts, and became the first player to start in the College Football Playoff for two different schools.