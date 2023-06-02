ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Devonta Smith Celebrity Softball game will hold its second annual event in Allentown, Pennsylvania on June 10 at 3 p.m. in Coca-Cola Park and will feature Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Smith’s team will face Commanders wide receiver and former Nittany Lion Jahan Dotson’s team in the celebrity softball showdown.

Smith’s team includes Hurts, Devonta Smith, Jake Elliott, Terrell Edmunds, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, Nakobe Dean, Kenneth Gainwell, Mack Wilson Sr., Dallas Goedert, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Danny Garcia, Terrell Owens, Brandon Watson, D’Andre Swift, and Steady Flōh.

Dotson’s team is made up of Gillie Da King, Xavier McKinney, Brandon Marshall, Chad Ochocinco, Saquan Barkley, Cam Taylor-Britt, Cameron Dantzler, Chase Young, Christian Barmore, Daniel Thomas, Jaylen Waddle, Justin Hardee, Marcus Watson, Sauce Gardner and Shyheim Carter.

The event draws over 6,000 spectators and includes activities such as a Home Run Derby. There are experiences and items available for bidding on the website. A Devonta Smith Meet & Greet is available for fans as well at the price of $100.

Gates open at 12 p.m., the Home Run Derby takes place at 2 p.m. and the softball game commences at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the softball game can be purchased through the website.