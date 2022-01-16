Eagles season ends in 31-15 loss to Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – A season of progress and glimpses into the future did not get a storybook ending on Sunday.

The Eagles were handed a 31-15 loss at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions in their own building.

A gruesome afternoon that featured a 31-point deficit at one point and was lowlighted by two Jalen Hurts interceptions that encapsulated a frustrating day for the offense.

“This game does not define us. It does not define who we are,” says Hurts.

Hurts completed only nearly half of his 43 pass attempts (23) and was held to zero points for the first three quarters before a couple of garbage time touchdowns helped to make the game appear closer.

“As a football team, we’ll be back. We’ll be back. This is a feeling that kind of simmer in our hearts, simmer for us all. With the youth on this football team, definitely coming back hungry,” says Hurts.

Even in the loss, his teammates aren’t lacking any faith in their signal-caller and leader.

“Shoot, having him back there – it never feels like you’re out of a game. When we were down, it didn’t matter. He came out there just like he did every other time and did his job. He’s a winner. That’s for sure,” says tight end Dallas Goedert.

2022 is still bright for this young Eagles team. They are the first postseason team set to have three first-round picks since the 2013 Vikings.

A young team that featured 29 players making their NFL playoff debuts, but it still doesn’t take away from the feeling resonating at the moment.

“It definitely hurts because the goal is never just to get to the playoffs. The goal is to get in and do some damage in there. So that was everybody’s mindset and we were confident coming in and that was our mindset we were going to do that. Whenever it doesn’t go as planned and the season ends in the playoffs, it’s even harder because then it’s just over right? It’s gonna hurt,” says head coach Nick Sirianni.