Eagles win in Denver for the first time since 1989

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Jalen Hurts was nine years away from being born the last time the Eagles went into Denver and came out with a win.

In fact, Philadelphia had been blown out by an average margin of 28 in the previous three meetings from up a mile high.

Yet his performance on Sunday went a long way in flipping that narrative.

Hurts lead the way with 178 passing yards, 53 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in the 30-13 win.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to understand – the only direction is to rise. Just continue to rise, continue to grow, continue to put in the effort and everything will play out the way it’s supposed to,” says Hurts.

Everything plays out a lot better when you have DeVonta Smith on your side.

The rookie receiver had one of his best games as a pro with two touchdowns and 66 yards.

It all happened to come on his 23rd birthday.

“A win, that’s all I wanted,” says Smith.

Smith now has four touchdowns on the season (three in the last two games) after only having one through Week 8.

Hurts has made a lot of guys look better recently.

After not cracking the top 10 of the NFL’s QBR list in any of the first six weeks, he has now placed in the top five in each of the past three games.

The Eagles hope to make it four straight weeks with that feat when they return back home to face the Saints next Sunday.