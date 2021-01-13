East Pennsboro boys, Camp Hill girls split twin bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro and Camp Hill split a home-and-home doubleheader on Tuesday night, with the Panthers boys and Lions girls taking home victories.

In the boy’s game, East Penn’s Adnan Sbai took care of business from the opening tip, pouring in 31 points to lead all scorers.

For the girls, Kendal McCall and Ellie Goodwin led the way for the Lions. McCall led the team in scoring and rebounding with 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Goodwin was right behind in both departments, adding 15 points and 12 rebounds.