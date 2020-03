The coronavirus has taken hold of the sports world but, at some point, sports will return.

When it does, East Pennsboro will have a new leader on the sidelines on Friday nights.

The school board approved John Denniston to be the next head football coach of the Panthers. Denniston is a longtime figure in Central Dauphin’s youth program.

Denniston replaces former longtime East Penn coach Todd Stuter. Stuter and the Panthers parted ways at the end of the 2019, after a 3-7 season.