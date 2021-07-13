East Pennsboro’s Michael Morales drafted by Seattle Mariners

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro’s Michael Morales’ professional baseball future is taking shape.

On Monday, the Seattle Mariners selected the Panthers’ ace pitcher in the third round with the 83rd pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Vanderbilt commit will be faced with choosing between beginning his professional career or heading to Nashville to further refine his game and retest the draft down the road.

Regardless, Morales’ early selection shows what the Major Leagues think about his potential at the game’s highest level.

Morales told abc27 he will take some time to enjoy this dream moment before making his final decision.