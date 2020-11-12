Eight Central Dauphin Rams sign NLI’s on National Signing Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a rare opportunity for local athletes around the area to smile during a trying year.

The early National Signing Day period began Wednesday and eight Central Dauphin Rams put pen to paper and signed on to participate in athletics at the college level.

Baseball players Reilly Shafer and David Shroyer will both head to the Western half of the state for the next for years. Shafer signed his letter to Clarion University and Shroyer signed his to Gannon Univeristy.

Soccer standouts Sydney Adkins and Claire Owens both signed on to play for Division-I programs next season — Adkins to the University of Delaware and Owens to the University of Albany.

Four field hockey players rounded out the group of early signees on the eve of their district championship match. Bella Culp made it official with Bloomsburg University, Hannah Guarente with Bucknell, Hope Rose with the University of Maryland and Emma Tran with the University of Michigan.

For some athletes, its a long and tough decision to make. For Rose, one of the most prolific scorers in high school field hockey history, the decision was made final with the Terrapins after committing as a sophomore.

“It’s been my dream school, and everyone there has made me feel like family,” she said. “Being official now is the best feeling ever.”

Final signing dates for athletes run as late as August 1 of 2021.