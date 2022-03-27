PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Can the Cinderella story continue in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup between No. 15 Saint Peter’s and No. 8 UNC. The Peacocks are the lowest seed to ever reach the Elite Eight, and now hope to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

After defeating No. 3 Purdue in Friday’s Sweet 16, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks now turn their attention to UNC. The Tar Heels knocked off No. 4 UCLA to advance to this stage.

How UNC got to Elite Eight

With so much attention on the Cinderella story of Saint Peter’s, it’s easy to overlook that UNC is an underdog in their own right. The Tar Heels knocked off top-seeded Baylor to make the Sweet 16 and turned in an impressive performance against No. 4 UCLA to get to this stage, all behind first-year head coach Hubert Davis.

There isn’t a single player on North Carolina who has advanced past the second round of the tournament, so Davis says to be at this stage, just 40 minutes away from a Final Four appearance, is pretty special.

“For me, [there] has always been this year a desperation for them to be successful. I just want things to work out for them, and I want them to experience the things that I was able to experience here at Carolina that I still remember at 51 years old,” Davis said. “Over the last couple years, they haven’t had much to be able to remember in a positive way.”

Hard to imagine that UNC is also considered an underdog in this matchup and their run through the tournament so far, but it’s true. Beating two higher seeds in their three games, and taking down national brands like UCLA and top-seeded Baylor.

“Well, when the tournament started, that was one of the first things Coach told us, was he never looked at seeding and he never really cared,” said junior Armando Bacot. “It’s kind of funny how it played out now.”

It would be easy to write off UNC as the favorites to win despite some inconsistent play this season, but it’s not as simple as a massive program against a tiny Jersey City Jesuit school.

“I don’t consider us David, I don’t consider us Goliath. I consider us North Carolina and them Saint Peter’s,” Davis said. “Seeds mean absolutely nothing to me. In the NCAA Tournament you have teams that are successful, and on any given day can win any game. Saint Peter’s has beaten two opponents in the NCAA Tournament, Purdue and Kentucky, that beat us. They have our full attention, and rightfully so.”

How Saint Peter’s got to Elite Eight

Led by Head Coach Shaheen Holloway, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have captured the hearts of the entire country. A school of just 2,200 students, the Peacocks had never won a tournament game before the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

In fact, the last time a school from New Jersey was even in the Sweet 16, was back Seton Hall back in 2000. Holloway was the senior point guard on that team.

“It’s unthinkable, unreal,” said senior KC Ndefo. “Just to do this, make history for this program, putting Jersey City on the map, doing this for our fans and our family is just an unthinkable thing to do.”

And the Peacocks are getting to do something pretty special, playing just 93 miles from their Jersey City Campus. The Wells Fargo Center was packed on Friday with Saint Peter’s alumni and students, cheering on a team that last made the tournament in 2011.

“This is what college basketball is about,” Holloway said. “This is why they came to the Division I level, to play I think in this type of atmosphere… I’m super excited for them, super excited for the community, super excited for the school. Happy that it’s in Philly so everybody could come down and watch us. Kind of felt like a home game for us, but we never had this many people at home. This kind of felt like a home game for us.”

The Peacocks run to the Elite Eight was improbable from the start. Saint Peter’s took down No. 2 seeded Kentucky in the first round, then stunned Murray State, who were on a roll, to advance to the Sweet 16.

So much was made of the size disadvantage against Purdue’s 7’3 center Zach Edey ahead of the Sweet 16 game, and yet it never mattered. Edey went 5-for-7 from the field for 11 points, but only pulled down two rebounds. Before the game against Saint Peter’s, Edey averaged 9.8 rebounds per game through the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament games.

But the Peacocks didn’t care who was in the paint, they say they’re just playing basketball.

“Like we always say, before going into a game, we don’t see high, we don’t see talent,” saind junior Hassan Drame. “Just all the respect, I don’t even know who Edey is.”

At some point this Saint Peter’s story has to stop being a fairy tale. Facing yet another blue blood program, and a UNC squad that’s third all-time in college basketball wins at that, the Peacocks legitimately believe they can win any college basketball game they play in.

“We don’t really get into the Cinderella too much,” Ndefo said. “We like being called underdogs. The underdog statement, we thrive off of that, just being the team that everybody doubted. We excel and thrive off of that.”

So while the college basketball landscape is learning to take the Peacocks seriously, it was never a mindset shift for Saint Peter’s.

“Well, there’s no switch,” Ndefo said. “Since day one, when we first came into the NCAA Tournament, that was our mindset, let’s win this game. So that’s what we came out and did every day, just tried to execute the game plan and contend and go for the win since day one.

All that in mind, it’s been decades since a team from the New York metro area has made it to this stage. A No. 15 seed making the Elite Eight has never happened. So there is still some mystique surrounding this improbable run.

It’s a dream [and] I don’t want to wake up, and these guys don’t want to wake up,” Holloway said. “We want to continue living in this dream that we’re in right now.”

Keys to victory

For Saint Peter’s

Keys to victory are simpler when a team doesn’t have the pressure of the higher seed and the history of a program like UNC.

Emotions: For Saint Peter’s continuing to manage the emotions will be essential; never letting the moment become bigger than the team.

“They’re doing an unbelievable job,” Holloway said of how his team is reacting to the run. “I love the way they handled themselves right now. I love it. No one is really big-headed. Everybody understands what that’s about.”

Defense: It will also be about playing their brand of basketball. The Peacocks have been known for their lockdown defense and never allowing teams to go up big or get on a consistent run. Against Purdue, the Peacocks never trailed by more than six points.

“It’s pretty easy,” said junior guard Doug Edert of playing for Coach Holloway’s demanding coaching style. “All you really have to do is give 100 percent effort and defend.”

For UNC

Feeding Armando Bacot: Once again, there’s a clear size advantage for UNC against the Peacocks, as junior Tar Heels center Armando Bacot has the potential to cause some issues underneath. He’s averaging 16.4 points per game this season with 12.6 rebounds (good for third in the country). He only had seven games this season without double digit rebounds.

Using the crowd to their advantage: Almost more dominant than the Peacocks blue inside the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, was the Carolina Blue. Overwhelmingly the UNC faithful made the trip to Philly to cheer on an impressive run of their own. If UNC can ride the momentum of a Carolina-friendly crowd, it could overwhelm the Saint Peter’s atmosphere.

People to watch

RJ Davis: The UNC junior guard is one to watch as the New York Area cheers on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. Davis grew up in White Plains, NY and played against many of the Saint Peter’s players growing up in high school and the AAU circuit.

“I just think we play with a grit and toughness,” Davis said about players from New York. “A lot of people say like New York guards are down, but it’s evident through Saint Peter’s and myself, we just play with like a chip on our shoulder. We come in with a sense of confidence that no one is better than us and we’re going to compete at the highest level.”

Jeff Lebo: The 20-year head coaching veteran and Carlisle High School basketball legend is an assistant coach on UNC. The 1985 PIAA State Champion actually unretired to join the Tar Heels staff when Davis was named head coach.

“[Jeff] was a senior my freshman year, so he was the one that I watched and followed, how to do things,” Davis said of why he hired Lebo. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior to mimic, to model, to learn from,

because he did everything at the highest level, whether it was on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. We just became instantly friends, and we’ve been great friends since then.

“When I took the job, I just had to have somebody on my staff that had been there before, not necessarily in North Carolina but has been in a position to make decisions,” Davis continued. “I’ve always felt like Jeff, his ability to connect with players, his knowledge of the game, there’s nobody better than him, his passion for this place. And when I took the job, he was the first person that I called.”

Ahead of the Elite Eight, I asked @UNC_Basketball head coach Hubert Davis about why Jeff Lebo was an essential hire… his answer is pretty great 🤣@GoHeels | @UNC_TarHeelFan | @CHSboysbball | @LeboCreighton



More on the Carlisle legend’s path to UNC: https://t.co/XAV7VFKNbe pic.twitter.com/2pEIc2z1Si — Allie Berube (@allieberube) March 27, 2022

Lebo will be on the bench with his son, Creighton, who is a sophomore walk-on at UNC. His father, and former Carlisle basketball head coach Dave Lebo was in the crowd on Friday with Jeff’s sisters.

At the end of Sunday night, only one team will remain out of the East Region. Will it be No. 8 UNC opening a new chapter under first-year Head Coach Hubert Davis? Or will the Cinderella run continue for Saint Peter’s cementing their legacy as the most impressive underdog in sports history?

“This is what it’s all about,” Holloway said. “It is the American dream. College basketball is March Madness madness. It’s match-ups, it’s playing, it’s upsets, it’s the team that wants it the most, it’s the team that’s most connected. Yes, we’re the underdogs; yes, we’re the Cinderella team. But at the end of the day, we’re a team that’s ramping up just like anyone else. You take the name off the front of the jersey, it really doesn’t matter.”

Tipoff between No. 8 UNC and No. 15 Saint Peter’s is Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 p.m. inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.