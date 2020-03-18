Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
US life with COVID-19: A state-by-state patchwork of rules
Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary
Tesla factory could be shut under California health order
US, Canada working on mutual ban on non-essential travel
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of agriculture found a live mouse, unclean surfaces, unlabeled meat
Video
Top Stories
Elder financial abuse on the rise
Video
Top Stories
Squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings, black slime found in these local restaurants
Scammers looking to capitalize on coronavirus fear
Video
Legal limbo: Pennsylvania skill games continue to spark statewide controversy
Video
Food inspectors found booze, hookah
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Elizabethtown Basketball Head Coach calls its quits
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland Valley Boys Basketball makes the most of canceled March Madness
Video
Top Stories
AHL hopes to resume season in May
Video
Atlantic League delays season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Little League recommends waiting until May 11 to start season
Video
Penn Relays 2020 canceled, looks for options for substitute track meet at later date
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Coronavirus pandemic causes deserted downtowns on what is usually bustling day for bars
Video
Top Stories
Lancaster superintendent says online learning won’t be required during shutdown
Video
Top Stories
Restaurant owners and employees trying to adjust amid statewide shutdown
Video
How does coronavirus affect pregnancy?
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths
Esper: Pentagon to give respirator masks, ventilators to HHS
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
13
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union
1
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Harrisburg
2
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Centenary United Methodist Church
3
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Cumberland Co. Senior Centers
4
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Dover Township
5
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Hampden Township
6
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York
7
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown
8
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Shippensburg First Church of God
9
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown
10
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire
11
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown
12
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
13
of
/
13
Elizabethtown Basketball Head Coach calls its quits
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Mar 17, 2020 / 11:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2020 / 11:48 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts