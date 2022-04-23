(WHTM) – Joel Embiid was dealing with a lot coming into Game 4.

Reports of a thumb injury on Friday that the Sixers fear could possibly have a torn ligament – compounded with what he viewed wasn’t fair treatment from the referees in the Sixers 110-102 loss on Saturday.

“I admire the job they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job. Come in here tonight…and they got it done. Congrats to them,” says Embiid.

The Raptors went to the free throw line 10 more times than the Sixers (35 to 25) after Philly headed to the line 31 more times in the first three games of the series (84-53).

The Sixers will now have another chance to close out Toronto back home on Monday night in Game 5.