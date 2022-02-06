Embiid drops 40 points as Sixers take down East’s best Bulls

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 06: Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic (9) during a NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls on February 6, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WHTM) — In what could likely be a playoff preview down the road, the Philadelphia 76ers captured their second win in United Center this season with a 119-108 win over the Chicago Bulls.

All thanks to the man who continues to add onto his MVP favorite status, Joel Embiid.

Embiid eclipsed the 40-point mark for the seventh time this season and the 20th time in his career. The effort was enough to outduel Bulls star DeMar DeRozan who scored a season-high 45 points in the loss.

However, the game was sealed thanks to the big man’s supporting cast. Tobias Harris chipped in 23 points and the team shot 12/24 (50%) from beyond the arc in the victory.

The Sixers need all the momentum they can get as they return home Tuesday night to face debatably the hottest team in the league, the Western Conference’s best Phoenix Suns.