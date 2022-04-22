PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia 76ers fear that All-Star center, Joel Embiid, has a torn ligament in his thumb according to a report by the Athletics’ Shams Charania.

The injury seemed to occur with just under six minutes left in the third quarter when Embiid threw down a powerful dunk over Toronto’s Pascall Siakam. He continued to play through the pain, noticeable grabbing his hand and grimacing throughout the remainder of the quarter.

Embiid still ended the game with 33 points, including hitting the game-winning shot in overtime.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The news of the injury was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

It’s not the first hand injury Embiid has suffered. In 2020, he also tore his radial collateral ligament in his left ring finger – an injury that ultimately required surgery.

However, surgery is still up in the air for the Sixers superstar. As it stands right now, Embiid plans to play in a decisive Game 4. A win on Saturday would send the 76ers into the next round. Embiid is expected to get an MRI on his right thumb.

Philadelphia and Toronto square off in Game 4 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.