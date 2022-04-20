(WHTM) – Joel. Hans. Embiid.
As if the man needed another moment to add to what was already the best year of his career, he certainly provided the perfect bow on Wednesday night.
Embiid’s game-winning three with 0.7 left gave the Sixers a 104-101 win to grab a 3-0 strangehold on their First Round series.
“That’s bigtime, man. That’s why he’s an MVP. To have us on the road right here, we get this victory…not the prettiest game…but any game in the playoffs is a win,” says Tobias Harris.
“That was crazy, man. Joel is Joel,” says a speechless Tyrese Maxey.
Joel may be Joel, but he certainly deserved all the adjectives and nouns in the book after a 33-point performance and clutch shot basically solidified the series.
No team in NBA history has ever been able to come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.
The Sixers look to close the Raptors out for good on Saturday afternoon in Game 4.