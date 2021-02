LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On a night highlighted by Emma Bell scoring her 1,000th career point, the Christian School of York girls also suffered a streak-ending loss to the New Covenant Christian School.

Bell needed one point to reach the milestone, and eclipsed the mark on an early free throw. She finished with 13 points, but the Defenders saw their 29-game regular season winning streak come to an end in a 31-22 loss. It was the Christian School of York’s first loss of the year.