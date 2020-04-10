ESPN to air “NBA Horse challenge”

Live games are returning to ESPN, sort of.

The network will air a two day horse challenge starting Sunday. Horse is the basketball shooting game you used to play with your friends where you try to spell out h-o-r-s-e while matching each others shots.

It will be played by current and former NBA and WNBA stars. Participants of note include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Tamika Catchings.

They will play on courts in or near their homes and ESPN is carrying the four hour event live.

There haven’t been any NBA basketball games since March 11, and ESPN has been filling its air with opinion shows and replays since then.

The network’s competition at Fox Sports has seen some success turning to e-sports and airing virtual NASCAR races.