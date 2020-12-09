2020 esports revenue plummets following other professional sports leagues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in esports earnings. New reports say the top five esports players by overall earnings, won just over $132,000 in 2020, down from $15.6 million a year ago.

Just like in the sports industry, the pandemic has caused a string of cancelations to events and tournaments. Events that usually host thousands of spectators.

In 2020, Epic Games decided to cancel its Fortnite World Cup, the Call of Duty World Championship has also been canceled. However, the delay of the DOTA 2’s The International 2020, with its $40 million prize pool, had the most significant impact on the leading players’ earnings.

In 2019, Team OG won The International, with each of the five players winning over $3.1 million. However, the EsportsEarnings data show their earnings significantly dropped this year.

With the coronavirus vaccines starting to roll out, many are wondering if 2021 will face the same fate.