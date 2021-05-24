Champions crowned in inaugural PIEA season for Overwatch, Rocket League

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIEA has crowned champions in both Overwatch and Rocket League after its inaugural season.

Last week, the PIEA hosted semifinals and championship rounds before awarding Garnet Valley and Penn Cambria state championships.

Overwatch Finals

In Overwatch action, Susquehanna Township’s undefeated season came to an untimely end with a 3-0 loss to Garnet Valley in the semifinals. Manheim Township pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chambersburg in the semifinals. The Blue Streaks run ended with a 3-0 loss to the Overwatch 2021 Champions, Garnet Valley.

Overwatch Championship Bracket

Rocket League Quarterfinals

PCHS – Team 2 won 4-3 over CWHS – White in semifinal action; PCHS – Team 1 fell to North Catholic 4-0. In the championship, North Catholic won 4-0 over PCHS – Team 2.

Rocket League Championship Bracket

More Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association coverage can be found on the abc27 website here.