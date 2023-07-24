HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The HU Storm are the only varsity sports team at Harrisburg University, but they don’t play on a field or court – they compete through a screen.

“It’s not just about playing the video game; it’s not just about clicking the buttons and getting rewards or anything like that,” said Tanner Deegan, the HU Storm’s League of Legends head coach. “Just like football or art or music or anything like that, it’s really about the other things that provide value in your life.”

Harrisburg University has been offering an Esports program for five years and since then the HU Storm have helped players develop skills that will help them not only become competitive Esports athletes, but also to succeed in life and their post-college endeavors.

Deegan is in his second year with the program but has been involved with Esports full-time for six years. Since then, he has seen lots of changes in the conversations surrounding Esports.

“I would say the biggest change with Esports is just a general level of professionalism and acceptance,” Deegan said. “Professionalism being on the side of the folks that work in the business and then the acceptance being on the side of the folks that watch from the outside looking in.”

Those looking in include parents of Esports enthusiasts and competitors who can sometimes, as was Deegan’s case, be unsupportive of their Esports interests. However, Deegan says the concerns come from the fact that parents want their children to be successful and their used to be less of avenue to a professional career within Esports. Now, that has changed.

At Harrisburg University, and at other select schools across Pennsylvania, students can receive scholarships to fund their education because of their gaming skills.

“It provides more of a common ground with parents where they can meet you in the middle and see, ‘ok, this is providing value not just for you, but for us as a family. It’s something that I half understand because you’re going to school,'” Deegan said. “It’s like leading a horse to the water and then they’ll drink it.”

As for the students competing at Harrisburg University, they have been successful in their competitive Esports endeavors. The HU Storm has over 50 collegiate championships, a national champion from their now-retired Overwatch program, and ranks consistently in the top 25 in the country for their League of Legends team. In their first year competing in the newly reworked East conference in the premier circuit they made the top 16.

All of their success is contributing to Harrisburg University and the HU Storm’s goal of making Pennsylvania a prominent place for Esports.

Deegan cultivates the winning culture of his League of Legends team through three C’s: confidence, competence, and camaraderie. Deegan believes that ingraining each of those qualities and skillsets into his players will not only help them find success on the team and for the University but also in their lives.

“[We want players to have] the confidence plus the competence to know how to set goals, how to manage your time, how to break down different pieces of what needs to be done first, what needs to be done second, third, etc. and being able to really develop any skill set that you put your mind to,” Deegan said. “Really, we’re just trying to create value for whatever you want to do after college.”

The HU Storm’s primary season is in from January to June, but they also compete in open tournaments in the fall semester. In the fall, they train for four to five days a week. In the spring, they operate for six days a week. On Monday, they hold a meeting and then they practice Tuesday through Friday. Every Saturday at 3 p.m. they have a match and then they take Sunday off.

In September, Harrisburg University hosts the Harrisburg University Esports Invitational, the HUE Fest for short. This year will be the fifth installment of the event. They invite some of the top teams in different games from across the United States.

The competition draws in spectators, especially for the finals, which Deegan says draws business for many of the restaurants on Second Street and Market Street in Harrisburg.

The HU Storm tries to engage the community by providing apparel for their team, inviting the public to watch events, the athletes volunteering in the community, visiting middle schools to talk about gaming, and working to develop camps and clinics for high schoolers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The HU Storm continues to grow. As of now, League of Legends is their most popular game because they have been competing in it since the start of the team five years ago. However, they have just introduced two new games, Valorant and Rocket League, which they are excited to watch develop.

They also have worked to incorporate girls into their “boys club” and recently hired a new Harrisburg University alum to be their assistant director and director of partnerships who is a female. She is their first student alum hire and the first woman on the Esports staff.

The HU Storm is also welcoming a female player into their roster this upcoming fall. The new addition has not yet been announced officially, but she is a strong player who will be joining their League of Legends team and who is excited to be coming to Harrisburg.

The HU Storm staff

“We’re always looking to provide an opportunity for everyone,” Deegan said. “As long as everyone works hard and they’re competitive, we try to find a place for [them].”

The main thing Deegan hopes to see happen in Esports, and which he hopes the HU Storm can contribute to, is for young children to develop passions for games, have the ambition to play them professionally (possibly at the collegiate level), and for them to have the support of their families. Deegan wants them to have clinics and camps available to them just as there are in traditional sports.

“Ultimately, I’d say Esports is a vehicle for an underrepresented group or an underrepresented generation to get to develop life skills,” Deegan said.

Harrisburg University offers a home for these gamers and gives them an opportunity to pursue the games they love while preparing them to take on the world.