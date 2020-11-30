Harrisburg University to host ‘A Rising Storm’ viewing party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University (HU) will host a virtual viewing party featuring the recently released documentary, “A Rising Storm,” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The film chronicles HU’s journey to building a world-class collegiate esports program.

Set against the backdrop of HU’s quest to become an esports powerhouse, the 30-minute internationally recognized documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at how Harrisburg University has taken its esports team from a new, fledgling program to winning two Collegiate Overwatch Championships and consecutive “Best Collegiate Esports Program” honors at the Tempest Awards gala in 2019 and 2020.

HU President Dr. Eric Darr will be joined by Chad Smeltz, HU Director of esports; Adrian Selkowitz, Director of The Rising Storm; and HU Storm players, to answer questions following the viewing.

To join the free viewing party, click here.