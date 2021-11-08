Midstate teams continue to shine as PIEA rolls through Week 4

Esports has emerged as an extremely popular outlet for teenagers on multiple different platforms. In the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association looks to add some structure for students to complete in a meaningful way.

The group has organized high school teams into leagues to play two games: Overwatch and Rocket League. The teams will compete in an eight-week regular season before a playoff. Ultimately a state champion will be crowned in each of the games.

The PIEA wrapped up Week 4 of the first fall season in both games across five divisions: Colonial, Commonwealth, Keystone Penn and Susquehanna.

Results from Week 4

Rocket League

In Rocket League action, Manheim Township defeated Garden Spot in Keystone division action, 2-0. In the Susquehanna Division, Chambersburg took down Hershey High Esports 2-1.

Overwatch Week 4 results

In Overwatch Week 4, McD Esports Blue defeated Hanna Esports White 2-0. The L-S Pioneers also took down Garden Spot’s Navy team 2-0 in the Commonwealth Division.

Upcoming Week 5 schedules

Rocket League

Overwatch

Each Monday during the PIEA Championship season abc27 will share updates, highlights and standings. More esports coverage can found here.