PIEA rolls towards playoffs, Garden Spot has big week in Rocket League

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association wrapped up week 6 competition. Teams are gearing up towards playoffs and spring state championships in May.

Rocket League

Garden Spot turns out to be the biggest story of the week. Team Two one its first game of the season over Thomas Jefferson off a 2-0 series win. The Spartans swept the week, as its Team One took down Bangor Area with a 2-0 series win.

Overwatch

In Week 6 Overwatch action, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata were locked in a tight game, until a quad in Game 3 gave CV the series win. Some other notes after Week 6, the Chambersburg eTrojans remain undefeated in the Keystone Division, and Susquehanna Township is a perfect 6-0 atop the Commonwealth Division.

The inaugural PIEA season will complete an eight-week regular season and then will award a state championship in Rocket League and Overwatch in May.