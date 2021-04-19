PIEA wraps up Week 5 of competition, Susquehanna Twp. tops Overwatch teams

Almost all teenagers play some form of video games, some students even play on teams with their friends in tournaments. In the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association looks to add some structure to those teams of students.

The group has organized high school teams into leagues to play two games: Overwatch and Rocket League. The teams will compete in an eight-week regular season before a playoff. Ultimately a state champion will be crowned in each of the games.

The PIEA just wrapped up Week 5 of it’s inaugural season.

Highlights

In Week 5 action, Susquehanna Township and Manheim Township both continue to dominate.

The top play and most exciting highlights from week 5 of the 2021 PIEA spring Rocket League season.

Scores

Standings

The PIEA has broken teams into divisions for both Overwatch and Rocket League.

Commonwealth Division

Susquehanna Township continues dominating season with another win in Week 5.

Overwatch Keystone Division

Three teams are undefeated after the first five weeks of the season, including Chambersburg Area SD ETrojans.

Overwatch Penn Division

Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic are the top two teams in the Overwatch Penn Division.

Rocket League Commonwealth Division

Garden Spot looks for a better second half to the PIEA Rocket League season.

Rocket League Keystone Division

North Catholic is undefeated in Keystone Division Rocket League play.

Rocket League Penn Division

William Penn Sr. HS Cybercats are still looking for first win of the season in Penn Division Rocket League action.

Each Monday during the PIEA Championship season abc27 will share updates, highlights and standings. More esports coverage can found here.