Susquehanna Twp., Chambersburg, Manheim Twp. claim division championships in PIEA

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association has crowned regular season champions in its inaugural season. The Overwatch and Rocket League teams now move into playoffs.

Rocket League

Teams look for momentum as the league wraps up its eighth and final week of the regular season. Penn Cambria (7-0) claimed the Commonwealth Division Championship; North Catholic HS claimed the Keystone Division title; La Salle College HS is the champion of the Penn Division. Garden Spot’s A team looks for more consistency in playoffs with a 2-5 record, while the Spartans B team is a little better at 3-4. William Penn Cybercats will look for its first win during the playoffs turning in a 0-7 record to finish the regular season.

Week 8 Scores

Full Rocket League Standings

Overwatch

PIEA completed its final week of regular season Overwatch competition. Susquehanna Township continues to be the story of the season, remaining undefeated to claim the Commonwealth Division Championship. In Keystone Division play, Manheim Township also remains a perfect 7-0 and claims the division championship. Finally, Chambersburg claims the Penn Division Championship in Overwatch ahead of the playoff push in May.

Week 6 Scores

Full Overwatch Standings

Playoff schedules

The inaugural PIEA season completed an eight-week regular season, will begin playoffs on Monday and then will award a state championship in Rocket League and Overwatch in May.