Three Midstate schools advance to PIEA Finals in inaugural season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIEA has reached the end of its inaugural season. The group aims to add structure, safety and a championship environment for high schools in Pennsylvania to compete in Esports.

After a thrilling quarterfinal round last week, only eight teams remain in the quest for the inaugural PIEA State Championship in Overwatch and Rocket League.

Overwatch Quarterfinals

In Overwatch action, Susquehanna Township took down Lampeter-Strasburg in the quarterfinals. Manheim Township continued its undefeated map run with a 3-0 series win over Lancaster Catholic. Plus, Chambersburg advances to the semifinals with the victory over Avonworth.

The four remaining teams move on to the 2021 PIEA Finals on Thursday, May 20. In the first semifinals matchup, Susquehanna Township will face Garnet Valley. In Semifinal #2, Manheim Township will take on Chambersburg Area ETrojans. The winner of each will face off on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Overwatch Championship Schedule

Rocket League Quarterfinals

The quaterfinal round of Rocket League pushed four teams to the final day of PIEA play.

The four remaining teams move on to the 2021 PIEA Finals on Wednesday, May 19. In the first semifinals matchup, Penn Cambria H.S. Esports B will face Conrad Weiser H.S. Wings White. In Semifinal #2, North Catholic H.S. Esports will take on Penn Cambria H.S. Esports A. The winner of each will face off on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

Rocket League Championship Schedule

