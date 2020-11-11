Fairfield blanks Mount Calvary for girl’s District 1A soccer gold

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a scoreless first half, top-seeded Fairfield was able to net two second half goals to beat Mount Calvary for the District 1A title on Tuesday night.

“A lot of gratefulness for the effort the girls put in over the summer,” said head coach Owen Phelan. “Especially during this very unusual fall where the season was delayed and our games were moved around.”

The Knights were able to shine through the often-shifted campaign to grab 12 wins and a tie in 14 tries, including the district crown.

“It was a very good effort for the girls to focus and work hard to come this far,” Phelan said.

Fairfield moves onto the PIAA quarterfinals this weekend.