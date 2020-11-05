Fall playoff scoreboard: Cumberland Valley girl’s soccer outlasts Lower Dauphin

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — With its season on the ropes, the Cumberland Valley girl’s soccer team was able to keep their title hopes alive on Wednesday night, beating Lower Dauphin 2-1 in the opening round of the District 4A girl’s soccer playoffs. The Eagles tied the match with 16 minutes left, forcing extra time. Cumberland Valley won the match in two overtimes.

There were almost 30 first round playoff matches on Wednesday, between boy’s and girl’s soccer and field hockey. Final scores are listed below.

Girl’s Soccer Scores:

4A: (5) Cumberland Valley 2, (4) Lower Dauphin 1

(2) Manheim Township 1, (7) Dallastown 0

(6) Central Dauphin 5, (3) Central York 0

3A: (1) ELCO 1, (8) Conrad Weiser 0

(2) Greencastle-Antrim 2, (7) Cocalico 0

(6) Lampeter-Strasburg 1, (3) Gettysburg 0

(4) Mechanicsburg 4, (5) Daniel Boone 1

Boy’s Soccer Scores:

4A: (8) Hempfield 3, (1) Wilson 2

(7) Dallastown 2, (2) Central Dauphin, 0

(3) Manheim Township 3, (6) Conestoga Valley 0

(4) Cumberland Valley 2, (5) Northeastern 1

3A: (1) Susquehannock 5, (8) Daniel Boone 3

(2) Lower Dauphin 3, (7) York Suburban 0

(3) Northern 3, (6) Hershey 0

(5) Fleetwood 2, (4) Lampeter-Strasburg 1

Field Hockey Scores:

3A: (1) Lower Dauphin 5, (8) State College 0

(2) Central Dauphin 11, (7) Central York 1

(6) Cumberland Valley 3, (3) Dallastown 1

(4) Wilson 3, (5) Penn Manor 0

2A: (1) Palmyra 5, (8) Garden Spot 0

(7) Hershey 7, (2) New Oxford 0

(3) Twin Valley 9, (6) Lampeter-Strasburg 0

(4) ELCO 1, (5) Conestoga Valley 0