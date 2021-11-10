Fall sports roundup: highlights and scores from opening round of state playoffs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Most fall sports concluded their district playoffs on Saturday with various championship trophies handed out to teams around the Midstate.

On Tuesday, teams’ quests for state titles began in soccer, volleyball and field hockey. Scores from the opening round are listed below.

Boy’s Soccer Archbishop Ryan 1, Hershey 0

Archbishop Ryan 1, Hershey 0 Central Dauphin 4, North Penn 1

Conestoga 3, Warwick 0

Dallastown 3, Hazleton 1

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0

Bishop Shanahan 2, Donegal 0

Northwest Lehigh 1, Palmyra 0

Midd-West 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2

Camp Hill 7, Holy Cross 2

Tulpehocken 1, East Juniata 0

Moravian Academy 2, West Shore Christian 0 Girl’s Soccer Downingtown East 3, Carlisle 0

Central Dauphin 1, CB East 0

Moon 1, Ephrata 0

Radnor 2, Greencastle-Antrim 1

Mechanicsburg 3, St. Hubert 2

Mars 2, Red Land 0

Central Columbia 2, McDevitt 0

Trinity 3, Bedford 2

Southern Columbia 5, Harrisburg Christian 1 Field Hockey

Wyoming Seminary 7, Susquehanna Township 1

Southern Lehigh 1, Northern 0

Cumberland Valley 9, Northeast 0

Central York 2, Pine-Richland 0

Archbishop Carroll 3, Hershey 2

Gwynedd Mercy 10, Susquehannock 1

Palmyra 4, Selinsgrove 0

Lower Dauphin 4, Great Valley 0

Volleyball