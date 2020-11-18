Field Hockey Scoreboard: Central Dauphin, Palmyra, Greenwood advance to title matches

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night saw a Midstate sweep around our local field hockey pitches, as Central Dauphin, Palmyra and Greenwood all cruised to PIAA semifinal victories.

The Rams pulled off the biggest win of the night, finding the net five times in a 5-0 shutout victory over Pine-Richland. After winning the program’s first district title last week, Central Dauphin is into the state championship round.

Palmyra was dominant on its home field, not allowing a shot on goal defensively and scoring three times in a 3-0 win over visiting Selinsgrove.

Greenwood continued its strong march through a successful season, beating Shady Side Academy 3-1. The Wildcats will play for another state championship.

All three teams will play their championship matches at Whitehall High School on Saturday.