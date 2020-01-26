Final District III wrestling power rankings

Here are the final District III power rankings. The playoffs will begin on Monday.
2A
- Hamburg Area
- Boiling Springs
- Northern Lebanon
- Bermudian Springs
- Newport
- West Perry
- Middletown
- ELCO
- Bishop McDevitt
- Camp Hill
- Annville-Cleona
- Biglerville
3A
- Gettysburg
- Central Dauphin
- Dallastown
- Cumberland Valley
- Hempfield
- Northern York
- Garden Spot
- Cedar Cliff
- Exeter Township
- Chambersburg
- Spring Grove
- York Suburban
- Penn Manor
- Conrad Weiser
- Donegal
- Solanco
Complete brackets can be found on the District III website at these links:
3A: https://piaad3.org/documents/2020/1/26/WR_2019_2020_3A_TEAM_BRAX.pdf
2A: https://piaad3.org/documents/2020/1/26/WR_2019_2020_2A_TEAM_BRAX.pdf