Final District III wrestling power rankings

Here are the final District III power rankings. The playoffs will begin on Monday.

2A

  1. Hamburg Area
  2. Boiling Springs
  3. Northern Lebanon
  4. Bermudian Springs
  5. Newport
  6. West Perry
  7. Middletown
  8. ELCO
  9. Bishop McDevitt
  10. Camp Hill
  11. Annville-Cleona
  12. Biglerville

3A

  1. Gettysburg
  2. Central Dauphin
  3. Dallastown
  4. Cumberland Valley
  5. Hempfield
  6. Northern York
  7. Garden Spot
  8. Cedar Cliff
  9. Exeter Township
  10. Chambersburg
  11. Spring Grove
  12. York Suburban
  13. Penn Manor
  14. Conrad Weiser
  15. Donegal
  16. Solanco

Complete brackets can be found on the District III website at these links:

3A: https://piaad3.org/documents/2020/1/26/WR_2019_2020_3A_TEAM_BRAX.pdf

2A: https://piaad3.org/documents/2020/1/26/WR_2019_2020_2A_TEAM_BRAX.pdf

