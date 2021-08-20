Finding A New Path: Jason Bryant

When many players get done with their playing careers, they are faced with a new reality.

What to do with their lives?

Former Steel High great Jason Bryant came face to face with that decision over 20 years ago.

Now, it’s led him back to where it all started.

“Its dark. Until you can find that light and then you can start making moves,” says Bryant.

Moves have always been Jason Bryant’s brand.

Moving past every other Morehouse College player to set a school-record 27 interceptions.

Moving into pro football and playing three seasons in the CFL.

Until one too many, ended his career for good.

“I was getting stingers in football games and it was to the point where I couldn’t hit anyone anymore. Then that moment when it stops….it’s like what am I going to do next?”

The transition was tough.

Football was all Bryant knew.

“Finding your way is so hard because you don’t know, but you have to keep digging in that tunnel,” says Bryant.

That digging led him to places he never thought he’d be: politics.

“I was talking to a friend of mine and he said ‘J, you know you should run for Mayor. You got a big following.’ I was like ehh..and he talked me into it and I started doing little things and I started getting people’s attention,” says Bryant.

While ultimately the run was unsuccessful, it was the first seed in Bryant’s mind that there’s more than football.

It proved he was ready for the next round.

“I walked into a boxing gym one day and fell in love with it,” says Bryant.

Bryant found his calling as a promoter.

It made him busier than ever between training, coaching, setting up venues, and selling tickets.

“I told myself, ‘listen if you want to be great at it…you have to let everything else go and that’s what I did,” says Bryant.

It’s all led to Bryant putting on the first professional boxing match in his hometown of Steelton.

Naturally, there was only one suitable place to put it – the Steel High football field where it all started.

“I said football field? If Jerry Jones can do it, why can’t I?”

Meet Me At The 50 will feature five Harrisburg fighters on Friday night.

Bryant says he is expecting between 800-1,000 people in atendance.\

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the first fight starting at 7:30.