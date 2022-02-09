Five local high school teams gear up for PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

(WHTM) – The Giant Center plays host to the 2021-2022 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships.

After Cumberland Valley’s loss to Canon McMillan in the Preliminary Round, we are left with five teams heading into the First Round.

In 2A, Bishop McDevitt takes the mat first in their matchup against Burrell at 2 p.m.

They are followed by Boling Springs going up against Forest Hills at 4 p.m.

Lastly, in 2A, we have West Perry coming fresh off their Preliminary Round victory over Montgomery and they now get ready to square off with Hickory at 4 p.m.

As for the nightcap, Central Dauphin gets the action going in 3A when they take on General McLane at 6 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m., District III 3A champion Gettysburg prepares for Williamsport which gets started at 8 p.m.