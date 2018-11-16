Football playoff status determined Friday morning

District III will make all decisions on potential postponement of its football playoff games as soon as possible on Friday.



District III football chairman John Ziegler has asked all six host sites to report their stadium conditions to him at their earliest convenience on Friday morning to determine whether their respective stadiums will be playable Friday night. At current, all six games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.; no game has been postponed or moved to another site at the time of this writing.



CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP: Central Dauphin (9-3) v Harrisburg (11-1) at West Shore Stadium, Cedar Cliff HS



CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP: Bermudian Springs (9-3) v Middletown (10-1) at Earl Boltz Stadium, Cedar Crest HS



CLASS 5A SEMIFINAL: Cedar Cliff (10-2) at Manheim Central (11-0) at Elden Rettew Stadium



CLASS 5A SEMIFINAL: York William Penn (11-1) at Cocalico (9-2) at Cocalico HS



CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL: Conrad Weiser (9-2) at Bishop McDevitt (10-1) at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium



CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL: Milton Hershey (10-1) at Berks Catholic (9-2) at Forino Athletic Complex



Once a decision has been made on a game, it will be immediately tweeted by District III (@piaadistrict3) and updated on this page on the website.



We thank all host sites for their willingness to host and all involved for their patience while we deal with early winter.

