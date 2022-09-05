CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Breneman wants to drive the future of Name, Image and Likeness for the next generation of college athletes.

The Camp Hill native has joined media company Mercury as the Vice President of NIL. The three-time All-American will help college athletes shape their personal brands through content creation and distribution.

Mercury is a digital brand experience company designed to connect athletes directly to fans through unique opportunities.

Since July 2021, the NCAA has relaxed its rules on college athletes profiting off their own name and image. Now, college athletes are able to make money, while playing college athletics, through brand endorsements, appearance fees and other financial endeavors.

More on Breneman

The Cedar Cliff grad was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, went on to play for Penn State, before transferring and becoming an All-American at UMass.

His football career was cut short due to injuries, but that hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from changing the trajectory of college football.

Since his playing days, Breneman has explored many opportunities in sports. He coached college football, and became a media commentator (even broadcasting his first CFB game this past Saturday).

He believes his diverse experience in athletics makes him the perfect person to help Mercury develop one of the top brands in the NIL space.

Full interview with Breneman

Breneman spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Arizona State before being promoted to tight ends coach in January 2021.

He played college football for both Penn State and UMass. Coming out of Cedar Cliff, Breneman was ranked as the top tight end in the country. Multiple injuries forced Breneman to end his playing career before playing professionally.