Kickoff to Friday Night Football, abc27 hosts Mid Penn Conference media day

After a year of unprecedented times, abc27 brought Mid Penn Conference teams to the studio to kickoff the 2021 high school football season on Thursday, August 5.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome the Mid Penn Conference teams to our abc27 studio,” said abc27 News Director, Olivia Dangler. “Media Day is the perfect kick off to the 2021 football season, and a great way to introduce our viewers to the names they’ll be hearing every week on Friday Night Football.”

Heat acclimatization begins on Monday, August 9.