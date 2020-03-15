Former Camp Hill hoops star Diamond Bragg leaving Wisconsin for new opportunity

Former Camp Hill girl’s basketball standout Diamond Bragg is looking for a new college program to call home.
Bragg played in 51 games in her two years with the Badgers. She made the announcement on Twitter:
She has not announced her next stop.
by: Damon TurbittPosted: / Updated:
Former Camp Hill girl’s basketball standout Diamond Bragg is looking for a new college program to call home.
Bragg played in 51 games in her two years with the Badgers. She made the announcement on Twitter:
She has not announced her next stop.