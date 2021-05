STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — In the late 2000’s, Ben Dupree was leading his Susquehanna Township football team to new heights en route to being named the state’s AAA Player of the Year.

This month, the former Division I and professional quarterback will try to reach new heights under a new name, Benny Hondo.

He’s releasing his first rap album, Star Power 2, on May 21 and hopes to crack Billboard’s rap charts the following week.

You can follow Benny’s journey on his Spotify and website.