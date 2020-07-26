Former Harrisburg Senator Tres Barrera receives 80-game steroid suspension

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg Senator and current Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Saturday after a positive steroid test.

The league found Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) in the up-and-coming prospect’s system.

Barrera responded to the news on social media, saying he was surprised by the results and says he has never knowingly used any performance-enhancing drugs.

Barrera played 101 games with Harrisburg in 2019, hitting .249 and knocking in 46 runs.

