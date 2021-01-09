Former Hershey Bears coach Bruce Boudreau bringing junior team to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Hershey Bears coach Bruce Boudreau won a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears, so he knows how much hockey means to the Hershey community. On Friday, he gave Chocolatetown a gift — a new team.

Boudreau announced he’s bringing a USPHL team to Hershey, beginning with the 2021-22 season. The USPHL is the third-highest tier of junior hockey. The former Hershey headman said he hopes it keeps alive professional hockey dreams for some and the love of the sport for all.

The owner of a USPHL team in Minnesota, Boudreau knew one of these teams would be a perfect fit in Hershey. His team will play its games inside Hersheypark Arena.

“That Hershey Arena — what a great spot to put a junior team,” he said in a conference call on Friday afternoon. “What a great spot for the kids. You have a D-3 school right there, you have AHL hockey, what a great place for development.”

Boudreau will serve as the owner of the franchise. He said he’s still hoping for his next NHL opportunity as a head coach, but will now be shifting his focus to the new team until next offseason.