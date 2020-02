The Minnesota Wild fired head coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday.

Despite the team winning seven of its last 11 games, management chose to fire Boudreau in the final year of his four-year contract. He was reportedly making $3 million per season.

Boudreau coached for the Bears when the team won the 2006 AHL Calder Cup. He also coached the Washington Capitals from 2007 to 2011.