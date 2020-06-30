Live Now
Former Penn State defensive back transfers to Kent State

by: Peter Terpstra

One former Penn State player will join his third college in four seasons.

Former PSU safety CJ Holmes will transfer to Kent State he announced Monday night:

Holmes started his college career at Notre Dame where he played running back. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2017. He transferred to Penn State in 2018, switched positions to safety and redshirted. Last season, Holmes appeared in nine games for the Nittany Lions as a sophomore.

Now Holmes will have a chance to play his former team in the 2020 season opener. Penn State is set to host Kent State on Sept. 5.

