Former Penn State player details fight with Micah Parsons, claims James Franklin told him not to talk to police, according to ESPN

According to an ESPN report, James Franklin told a former player not to report a fight with a star linebacker to police. According to documents filed by Isaiah Humphries, he and Micah Parsons fought involving punching, choking and a knife in March 2018.

ESPN reporter John Barr states in the report: “The accusation by now-former Nittany Lions defensive back Isaiah Humphries is contained in a draft report that was part of a 2019 Title IX inquiry into sexual assault allegations in the Penn State locker room. The document sheds new light on the allegations that became public when Humphries sued the school early this year. The report, which does not include conclusions by investigators, contains interviews with dozens of football players, coaches and staff.”

The report from ESPN says the fight began after Parsons poured water on Humphries in the academic center of the football practice facility.

According to the report obtained by ESPN, some of the water got on his laptop and phone, so Humphries said he poured Gatorade on Parsons, who then punched him. According to ESPN, the fight escalated to Parsons choking Humphries, who then pulled out a pocket knife so Parsons would stop. The fight ended after that, according to the report.

According to the report obtained by ESPN, the investigator wrote: “Mr. Humphries added that Coach Franklin came and said, ‘Don’t talk to the police because Micah is his start [sic] player and makes money, so if he gets in trouble, he’s gone,’ meaning Mr. Humphries would be gone.”

PSU told ESPN it believes claims again Franklin have no merit. abc27 has reached out to Penn State for official comment.