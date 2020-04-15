Former Penn State receiver Hippenhammer announces transfer destination

Former Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer is officially leaving Penn State.

Hippenhammer announced on social media he will transfer to Miami of Ohio and will play football.

It is unclear if Hippenhammer will play baseball for the Redhawks. He played football and baseball at Penn State.

He did not see too much playing time on the football field with seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. He started in the outfield for Penn State baseball while hitting .272 last season.