(WHTM) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer has announced his retirement.

The former fourth round pick of the Dallas Cowboys played two years for the Steelers, playing 25 games with one touchdown and over 1,000 punt and kick return yards.

Switzer released a statement on social media saying injuries have limited his ability to play in the NFL and that he intends to pursue a career in coaching.

The game of football has changed my life. When 1 began my journey at 10 years old, I could only dream of how far it would take me. I have dedicated the last 17 years to maximizing the gifts that God granted me. I promised myself at the beginning of my journey that I would not shy away from the dedication and commitment that it would take to achieve my goals. From my days at UNC, to my 5 years in the NFL, I never deviated from that promise. Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL. I want to thank my teammates and coaches from every level and each organization that provided me an opportunity to play. I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support, and my wonderful wife, who has been my rock since the day we met. Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life!

The 27-year-old was most recently on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and had signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns. He had not played since 2019 with Pittsburgh.