Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Danny Lansanah cheering from the hardwood at CD East

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Danny Lansanah won’t be playing for a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, but the Harrisburg native and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will be cheering on his friends and former teammates from his hometown.

After a career that stretched almost a decade, Lansanah has began giving back at the beginning of his next chapter, taking on the role of head boys basketball coach at CD East High.

Lansanah, a state championship winner with Harrisburg’s hoops team in 2002, has earned his stripes on the local hardwood. His players are happy to have somebody with his resume and philosophy on the sidelines. In his first full season at the helm, he’s hoping to make a postseason run of his own.