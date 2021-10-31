Former Trinity hoops standout Chance Westry commits to Auburn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In front of a crowd of friends in family in downtown Harrisburg Sunday, Chance Westry announced he’s committing to playing basketball at Auburn University.

Westry chose the Tigers over nine other Division I programs, including Arizona State, Maryland and Syracuse.

“It’s a school full of guards,” he said. “Bruce Pearl’s a great coach. I have a great bond with him and his coaching staff.”

He began his high school career at Trinity, playing two years under head coach Larry Kostelac and helped lead the Shamrocks to a state championship game appearance as a freshman. After two years in Central Pennsylvania, Westry moved to California to play with Sierra Canyon, one of the top prep programs in the country. He currently is finishing up his high school career at another prep school in Arizona. Through his travels, his growth with the Shamrocks helped turn him into one of the most highly sought-after guards in America.

“Those two years were incredible,” he said. “I scored 40 [in the state championship game] as a freshman. As a sophomore, COVID messed it up, but it’s nothing but a great feeling–Coach Kostelac’s a great coach.”

Westry joins a Tigers program on the rise under head coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl helped the team win an SEC championship during the 2017-18 season and the school made its first Final Four appearance in 2019.

“I just felt at home there and I can’t wait to get down there next year and work,” he said. “But one step at a time. I’m in high school right now, so let time be time.”