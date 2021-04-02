Freiermuth is chasing his NFL dreams while leaving a legacy at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – He made an impact at Penn State almost instantly. Now, he hopes to take that same path into an NFL career.

Pat Freiermuth will leave Penn State as with All-American honors and more touchdowns than any other tight end in school history. He started as a true freshman and dominated the Big Ten ever since.

The two-time team captain totaled 92 catches, 1,185 yards, and 16 touchdowns in his Penn State career. Pro Football Focus places Freiermuth as the second-best tight end in the draft class behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts.

He missed the final five games of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. He had surgery and said at Pro Day that he was two to three weeks away from completely healed.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Freiermuth as he reflects on his time at Penn State.