LEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The #4 Schuylkill Valley Panthers overpowered the #5 Littlestown Thunderbolts in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs 45-21 on Friday to advance.

Schuylkill Valley will face #1 Wyomissing (9-1) in the Class 3A Semifinals on Nov. 11.